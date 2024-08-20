Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

