Rebecca Napier Buys 11 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £139.70 ($181.52).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.28), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($179,043.56).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £154.24 ($200.42).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,271 ($16.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,199.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 994.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,287 ($16.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.03) to GBX 1,315 ($17.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Stories

