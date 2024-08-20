Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TTEC (TTEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC):

8/16/2024 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2024 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $203.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TTEC by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

