Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 27,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

