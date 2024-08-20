Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.