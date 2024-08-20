Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RSFree Report) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

