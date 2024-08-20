Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $204.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

