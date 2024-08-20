Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

8/12/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. 55,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

