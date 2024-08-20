Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for European Wax Center (EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2024 – European Wax Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

8/15/2024 – European Wax Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – European Wax Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – European Wax Center had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – European Wax Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,921. The stock has a market cap of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.