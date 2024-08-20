Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/19/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 8/12/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE:AU opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
