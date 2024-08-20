Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

8/12/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Get AngloGold Ashanti plc alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.