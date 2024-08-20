Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,060,237 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Revolution Bars Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.