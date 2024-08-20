Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $280.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $266.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

