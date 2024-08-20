Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Lineage stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

