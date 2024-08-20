Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $23.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PUBM opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,551 shares of company stock worth $2,432,679. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

