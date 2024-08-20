Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.74) to GBX 216 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre Insurance Group

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £24,942.76 ($32,410.03). Insiders have purchased 15,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,352 over the last 90 days. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

