Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 657,177 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

