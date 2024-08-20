SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

SBA Communications stock opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

