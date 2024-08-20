Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.