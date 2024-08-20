Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDR opened at GBX 345 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 327 ($4.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.60 ($5.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.33.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £137,200 ($178,274.43). In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £137,200 ($178,274.43). Also, insider Richard Oldfield bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($328.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,140 shares of company stock worth $13,770,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 375 ($4.87) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

