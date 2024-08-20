Scotiabank Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.