Scotiabank Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $90.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

ED stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

