Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

