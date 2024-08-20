SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $96,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

