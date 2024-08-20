SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,571 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 456,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Banner by 2,700.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $4,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 1.3 %

BANR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banner

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.