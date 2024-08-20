SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,868 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,902,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

