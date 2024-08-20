SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
Shares of FHB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Hawaiian
- What is a Dividend King?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.