SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

