SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

