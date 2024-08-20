SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,121 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.