SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

