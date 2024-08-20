SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

