SG Americas Securities LLC Has $573,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

