SG Americas Securities LLC Has $594,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

FTDR opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

