SG Americas Securities LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

