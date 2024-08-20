SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 142.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,227,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

