SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $559,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.