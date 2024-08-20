SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Jersey Resources

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.