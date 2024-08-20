SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,091 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hayward by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

HAYW stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

