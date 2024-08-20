SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 55,090.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $463.06 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $466.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

