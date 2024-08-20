SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 367.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $8,818,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,630. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

BANF stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

