SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.