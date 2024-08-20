SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $247.21.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

