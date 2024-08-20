SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,443 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.