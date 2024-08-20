SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 190,104 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

