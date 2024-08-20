SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

