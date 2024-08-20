SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

