SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,546 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.