SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 83.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $252.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.67. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

