Shaftesbury Capital PLC (SHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:SHC opened at GBX 146.32 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,658.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.26) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 174 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHC

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

