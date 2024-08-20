Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 5.8%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:AGD opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
