Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 5.8%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AGD opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 632,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

