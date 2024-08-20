Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Drops By 5.9%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,239.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,346,764.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,239.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 323,100 shares of company stock worth $2,810,131. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.76%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

